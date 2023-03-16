BLACKPINK Jisoo Shares Teaser For Solo Album ME, BLINKS Left Asking For More

BLACKPINK member Jisoo shared first visual teaser from her upcoming solo album titled ME. BLINKS are eagerly waiting for her first-ever solo musical outing. The singer's highly-anticipated music video teaser gave fans a little sneak peek into what her solo debut will be like. ME will be released on March 31 by YG Entertainment.

In the teaser released by YG, Jisoo looked mesmerising in a black and white striped fur ensemble with a giant flower in hand. To complement her look, the K-pop idol opted for a winged eyeliner with small black lines drawn above the eyelids and pale pink lips. While, Jisoo looked divine in the clip, the teaser ended with the album's title appearing in bold red font.

As soon the BLACKPINK singer's teaser was dropped on social media, fans expressed their excitement. One user commented, "JISOO IS COMING TO SLAYYYY". Another one wrote, "THIS TEASER isn’t just a teaser, it’s an artistic reconstitution, the breeze you respire, it’s a motive for existence, a departure from this atrocious cosmos, an embosom from a cherished one, it’s a moment for history books, a body of finest craftsmanship."

BLACKPINK members' dance prep ahead of Coachella

The popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been making headlines for their upcoming performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside singer Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean. Coachella will run from April 14 to April 16 and then from April 21 to April 23, and will feature singer like Ali Sethi, Diljit Dosanjh, and Charli XCX, among others. Recently, BLACKPINK wrapped up their Born Pink world tour and will be seen together in Coachella.