Blackpink Shares Glimpse From Dance Prep Ahead Of Their Performance At Coachella

K-pop group Blackpink is going to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Frank Ocean and Latin singer Bad Bunny. The band shared a glimpse into their preparation process with the fans on Tuesday (March 14).

Taking to their respective Instagram stories, Blackpink members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa posted a picture from what looked like a dance practice room with their crew. In the shared mirror selfie, the group can be seen dressed in casual and comfy clothes.

While Lisa took the selfie, the rest of the members struck various poses surrounded by their dance crew. Check out the photo here:

More on Coachella music festival

Coachella will run on two consecutive weekends - from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Pasoori fame singer Ali Sethi from Pakistan will also be performing at the Festival. Diljit will make history by becoming the first Indian and Punjabi artist to perform at the music event.

Other notable performers include Rosala, Jai Paul, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, Björk, Remi Wolf, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Weyes Blood. Chinese singer Jackson Wang and the Korean musicians DPR Live and DPR Ian will also be visiting the valley.

On the work front, Blackpink recently concluded their Born Pink world tour. The last concert was held in Singapore on May 13. Now, Jisoo is all set to make her solo debut with an album titled Me which will be releasing on March 31. Other members of the group have already released their solos.