BLACKPINK Lisa Nudges Jisoo To Give Spoiler About Debut Solo Album Mid-concert

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are currently on their Born Pink tour. The band was playing at a concert in Taiwan when fellow band member Lisa asked Jisoo to give a spoiler from her upcoming album ME. Jisoo obliged by turning her back and going into a sush pose. Fans in the audience speculated if Jisoo ignored the question posed by Lisa did give away a spoiler.

While some believed that the Jisoo smartly dodged the questions, others argued that it was indeed a spoiler from her upcoming album. Check out the video from concert here.

LISA: Jisoo! Jichu! Jisoo! Unnie give us a spoiler, just one



JISOO: 🤫pic.twitter.com/64oB2KN6As — 터틀 🐢 (@xx_turtle_) March 18, 2023

Out of the four BLACKPINK members, Jisoo is the only one who has not come up with a solo album yet. However, on March 31, to the fans' delight, ME will be launched. BLINKs have been waiting for Jisoo's solo album for a very long time. On the tour, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie have all taken the stage to perform the songs from their solo albums while Jisoo performed the songs of other artists. This has disappointed BLINKs.

Now that Jisoo’s new album has been announced, her fans wait in anticipation to hear her music.

Jisoo’s new album ME

It was first in December 2022, that Jisoo assured fans on Weverse that she will come out with her solo debut soon. Then, on March 16, the BLACKPINK official page posted a teaser of her solo album ME. In the teaser, Jisoo was dressed in black and white, striped fur outfit with a flower in her hand.

BLACKPINK’s next performance

The BLACKPINK girl group will also be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Along with them, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Ali Sethi, Diljit Dosanjh and Charli XCX will also perform at the musical festival. BLACKPINK will wrap their Born Pink tour on June 17, 2023.