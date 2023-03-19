After BTS Jin, BLACKPINK Jisoo To Appear On Drinking Show No Prepare

BLACKPINK Jisoo, who is gearing up for her solo debut album ME, will appear on rapper Lee Young Ji's drinking variety show No Prepare season 2 as its first guest. On March 19 KST, it was announced that Jisoo will be a special guest in the one-on-one drunk talk show, which will release on April 7.

No Prepare is a drinking show between the host Lee Young Ji and a star guest. In the YouTube show, the rapper interacts with her guests and shares various stories with them while having a few drinks. BLACKPINK singer Jisoo recently finished recording for No Prepare and the K-pop idol had a fun conversation with the host throughout the shoot, as per reports.

No Prepare featuring BTS Jin in first season

Back in October 2022, BTS member Jin appeared on the variety show No Prepare and viewers had a blast watching the duo together on screen. There were 13 episodes in season one of the drinking chat show and it featured several Korean celebrities including Hoshi from SEVENTEEN, Soobin from TXT, Chaeryeong from ITZY, Nayeon from TWICE, Chaeyoung from TWICE as well, Hyungwon from MONSTA X, Hwasa from MAMAMOO and Jin from BTS, among others.

While the show's episode featuring BTS Jin has reached 16 million views, the episode featuring TWICE singers has reached 10 million views till date. Rapper Lee Young Ji's show has been doing well and all of the episodes have millions of views.

BLACKPINK Jisoo to mark her solo debut

K-pop idol Jisoo had earlier shared the first teaser of her upcoming solo album ME and BLINKS have been eagerly waiting for the album to release on March 31. In the teaser released by YG Entertainment, the singer looked stunning in her designer ensemble, while fans poured well wishes and expressed their excitement.