Blackpink Singer Jennie's Net Worth Proves She Might Be The Richest Among Her Band Members

Singer Jennie has delivered many successful chartbusters in her career and has been a part of nearly 15 blockbuster projects with her South Korean band, Blackpink. Here is everything you need to know about the singer’s massive net worth. Read more details about her career and wealth.

Blackpink member Jennie's net worth

As per a report published in the International Business Times, Blackpink member Jennie’s net worth is estimated to be around 8 million USD. Converted in rupees, the singer’s net worth becomes Rs 58,66,11,600 (Rs 58.66 crores). The report further adds that Jennie makes money from brand endorsements, signing solo deals with several international brands like Adidas Originals, Calvin Klein and Samsung.

More so, Jennie is a brand ambassador for cosmetic brands like Chanel and Hera, claims the report. Reportedly, the singer is also in collaboration with luxury eyewear label Gentle Monster. Besides her wealth, Jennie is the only member from Blackpink, who has released a solo album, which is named Solo. The singer currently has 34 million followers on Instagram.

Jennie recently made it to the news when YG Entertainment announced (through Soompi) that Jennie’s solo debut track, Solo is now the most-streamed song by any Korean soloist on the platform. The song surpassed 240.8 million streams on Spotify. The record was previously held by PSY for his 2012 blockbuster song, Gangnam Style, which racked up over 240.6 million streams on Spotify. More so, Solo is the first song by a Korean female soloist to surpass 200 million streams on the platform.

All about Blackpink:

Blackpink is a South Korean girl band, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group made a debut in 2016 with their much-loved single album, Square One, which went on to grab a position in the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. More so, the girl band’s Icecream is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, which peaks at number 13. Reportedly, Blackpink was the first Korean girl band, which topped the Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

(Image credits: Jennie Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

