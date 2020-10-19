Lily James Ditches Appearance On 'Today' Show Amid Dominic West Affair Controversy

Lily James made headlines recently when she was clicked getting cosy with her married co-star Dominic West in public in Rome. Recently, Page Six reported that Lily has cancelled her appearance on the 'Today' show. James was scheduled to appear on the show in the third hour on Monday where she was to promote her Netflix drama Rebecca along with co-star Armie Hammer. A source from the Today show's network at NBC revealed to Page Six that both James and Hammer had cancelled their interviews at the show.

Also read: Lily James and Dominic West's recent 'cozying up' pics leave netizens divided; read

James Lily cancels Today show appearance

The British actor will play the lead role of Rebecca and thus is making appearances in different talk shows for promotions as its October 21 release date nears. The series is based on a novel written by Daphne du Maurier. The actor was also scheduled to appear on the Jimmy Fallon show later in the week. As of now, there has been no confirmation of whether she will make her appearanec. Page Six also reached out to the Today show before the weekend when it was confirmed that she will be appearing which was later cancelled.

Also read: Dominic West kisses wife Catherine & says ‘we are together’ after pics with Lily James

Metro UK had reported that Dominic's wife Catherine FitzGerald was devastated after the photos of Lily James and Dominic West kissing went viral on the internet. It was also reported in the same publication that Catherine believed she and Dominic shared a healthy marriage. However, the 10-year-married couple recently walked out of their Wiltshire-based home and posed in front of the restless paparazzi in unity.

Metro UK reported that the couple spoke as one in the media address saying that their marriage is strong and the two are still together before kissing each other in front of the camera. A hand-written note was also shared with the media duly signed by both Catherine and Dominic.

Also read: Lily James advises 'don't be obsessed with boys' and maintains silence on links with Evans

Netflix's Rebecca actor Lily James and/or her representatives have not come forward and shared any clarification or addressed the matter. NBC, at the moment, has also not put out any statement about Lily James being absent from the promotion of Rebecca series on the Today show. An official statement from the actor is still awaited.

Also read: Netflix's 'Rebecca' trailer starring Lily James and Armie Hammer out now; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.