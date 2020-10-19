Unseen Photo Of The Day: When Kunal Kemmu And Inaaya Cleaned 'matar'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often share pictures of their family on their social media. A few months ago, Soha Ali Khan had shared a photo of Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya cleaning peas. She also wrote a quirky caption. The father-daughter duo seemed busy while they were cleaning peas. Take a look at this rare picture of Kunal and Inaaya.

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture of Kunal and daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan often shares Inaaya Kemmu's photos on her social media. She had once shared an unseen photo of Kunal and Inaaya where the two were engrossed in cleaning peas. Kunal and daughter Inaaya are seated on a colourful puzzle mat in the photo.

Kunal is seen relishing a lollypop while Inaaya dressed in her pink tee and a ponytail is focusing on helping her father. Soha captioned the picture: "It’s just a ‘matar’ of time" where she smartly replaced matter with Matar (peas). Here's the unseen photo of Inaaya and Kunal.

Image Source: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

A sneak peek into Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram is filled with Inaaya Kemmu's photos. She had shared a picture on her birthday with her daughter where she is hugging her. Inaaya was seen wearing a floral dress as she held a drawing she made for her mother. Soha wrote that it was the best present ever.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's photos also include the one she shared on October 4 on her birthday. She wrote that Kunal Kemmu is like an angel and a devil at the same time. She thanked him for always staying by her side. She shared a family picture on Inaaya's 3rd birthday.

The couple was seen seated with their daughter and they enacted as if they were eating their icecream toy. Inaaya is dressed in a pretty light blue dress for her birthday. In the photo, Inaaya was seen reading a book. Soha wrote," Booked for the weekend #bookloversday" Take a look at the pictures.

