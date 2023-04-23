BLACKPINK Takes Over The Main Stage At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

BLACKPINK members returned to perform at the Coachella 2023 second weekend and closed the second night of the music festival. BLACKPINK headlined the second day of the Coachella music festival and danced to their popular tracks on the main stage. Once again, Jennie, Rose, Lisa, and Jisoo delivered a stunning performance and received a huge round of applause from the audience.

BLACKPINK members wore a light pink custom-made outfit during their second performance as headliners. During their act, Rose addressed the jam-packed crowd and said, "It is way hotter this week than last week." The K-pop girl group also interacted with the audience eagerly waiting for their performance and said that it is their second time headlining the music festival and it all felt surreal to them. They also expressed gratitude and thanked everyone for their presence. BLACKPINK performed on their songs Pink Venom, Kill This Love, and more. Check the video below:

Who all performed at the Coachella Day 2 of second weekend?

Several renowned stars performed on the second day of Coachella weekend two. Their names include Rosalia, Kid LAROI, Labrinth, Diljit Dosanjh, Remi Wolf, boygenius, Flo Mili and more. Some more names include Mura Masa, Tale of Us, SOFI TUKKER, Kenny Beats, DJ Tennis and more. There was also a surprise performance by Zendaya, who returned to stage after a gap of over seven years.

Diljit Dosanjh performance at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh brought Punjab with him on the stage and performed on some of his popular hit tracks. He wore a white kurta and tamba while performing on the Sahara stage. In his opening act, he sang Patiala Peg while the crowd grooved to the bhangra beats. The singer also performed on his other hit songs including Lover, Do You Know, Jatt Da Pyaar, and Clash, among others. Recently, he shared pictures from his performance where he dropped snippets of his Coachella event. He also posed with his background dancers.