Jisoo Of BLACKPINK Reacts To Taylor Swift Grooving On Pink Venom

Jisoo finally broke her silence on the viral video showing Taylor Swift grooving to BLACKPINK’s song Pink Venom. The Flower singer opened up about the video in a recent interview. She shared her reaction when she came to know about the pop sensation enjoying the group’s music.

In a recent interview, Jisoo reacted to the viral video of Taylor Swift shaking a leg at Pink Venom during the group’s live performance at the Video Music Awards. Talking about Taylor dancing to their music, Jisoo commented, “I was like, ‘Is this real life?” She also revealed that she has grown up listening to Taylor Swift’s music and dancing to her songs and so for her it was, “it was inspiring and a great experience.” She also added how she admires the Love Story singer. Watch the full video here:

jisoo’s reaction to seeing taylor swift dancing to when they performed pink venom at the vma’s 😭 pic.twitter.com/g52Ra9tsHG — ミ☆ (@bIinksupreme) April 18, 2023

Jisoo and BLACKPINK have made fans across the globe and Taylor Swift’s reaction to the group’s performance at VMAs stands as proof of it. A video doing rounds on the internet, showed Taylor Swift gathering her friends and grooving to Pink Venom which was performed live by the BLACKPINK members. Taylor’s move became headlines everywhere with BLINKs showering her with admiration. Watch the videos here.

PINK VENOM’s biggest enthusiast, MOTHER TAYLOR SWIFT

pic.twitter.com/ORXSuIchNY — Hajk• JJK1 IS COMING𓆙 (@hajk719) April 14, 2023

Taylor Swift proves she is a BLINK

The Video Music Awards was not the only time Taylor Swift showed appreciation for the K-Pop girl group. Taylor gave a subtle nod to BLACKPINK ahead of her sold-out show and the BLINKs were pleasantly surprised with it. The pop idol played Pink Venom before her arrival on stage.

BLACKPINK perform at Coachella

Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie of the BLACKPINK girl group scripted history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline the music festival. The group headlined the festival on day 2 of Coachella. The four-member girl group set the stage ablaze by performing their hit songs in front of a jam-packed crowd.

Jisoo releases her new album ME

BLACKPINK Jisoo has been making headlines after the release of her record-smashing solo album ME. Jisoo delighted BLINKS when she released her solo debut album ME on March 31. Her song Flower garnered much love from fans and the music video smashed all records by becoming the fastest video to get 100 million views in 2023.