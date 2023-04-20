BTS ARMY Schools The Late Late Show Over Misreporting BLACKPINK Achievement

James Corden and his late-night talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden came under fire over the recent Carpool Karaoke episode featuring BLACKPINK. The host wrongly attributed an achievement to the all-girl band, which actually belongs to boy band BTS. The official twitter handle of the show has since issued an apology to the fans of the popular boy band.

What did Corden say?

The Carpool Karaoke episode with BLACKPINK featured host James Corden driving the girl group around in LA as they sang along to some of their biggest hits. This was coupled with a fun conversation about all 4 girls' careers and their time as trainees. In the episode, Corden, in a bid to compliment the group, stated how BLACKPINK was the first K-pop group to reach the number one position on the "US album charts". The issue with this 'compliment' was that it was incorrect information, something which the ARMYs on the internet were quick to point out.

ARMYs fact-check James Corden

There was a lot of speculation surrounding what James Corden exactly meant by "US album charts". If referring to the Billboards Hot 200 chart, the feat of being the first K-pop group to reach number one was actually achieved by BTS. This was followed by SuperM, Stray Kids and then BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK however, is the first K-pop girl group to achieve the number one position with their album Born Pink, also a great feat. From the perspective of US iTunes, though BLACKPINK ranked at number three in 2016, BTS was again the first K-pop group to achieve this feat with Red Velvet being the first K-pop girl group to do so.

The Late Late Show issues an apology

The official Twitter handle of the show shared a tweet apologising to all those offended. They clarified how the host, James Corden, had simply been handed a card carrying the incorrect information. The apology also ended with a clarification that though BTS was the first K-pop group to land the number one position in the US album charts, BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to do so.

Sooooo we made a mistake in our BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke last night.



We wrongly gave James a card to read that said BLACKPINK were the first K-POP group to land at #1 on the US album charts when that honor belongs to BTS. BLACKPINK were, of course, the first female K-POP group… — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 19, 2023

The controversy at hand also sparked the debate on according K-pop groups more respect owing to their worldwide fame and stature. While some were ready to give Corden the benefit of doubt, others believe he should have been more mindful. BLACKPINK has not commented on the matter so far.