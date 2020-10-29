Bob Gibson, Co-founder Of Gibson & Stromberg, Passes Away At 80

The co-founder of the music publicity firm Gibson & Stromberg, Bob Gibson, passed away at the age of 80 on October 23, 2020. Reportedly, the singer breathed his last at his Log Angeles home. Even though no cause of death was given, social media is rife with speculations, which suggest that the late business tycoon passed away due to old age issues. However, Bob Gibson’s family members have not passed any comments on the same.

Soon after Bob Gibson’s demise news broke out, fans of the late businessman took to their social media handles and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Some fans also requoted some of Gibson’s famous sayings. Take a look.

Fans react

“That one hurts. That one hurts,” says Jack Flaherty of the death of Bob Gibson. “That was somebody I was lucky enough to develop a relationship with and lucky enough to learn from. You don’t get that opportunity with somebody like that very often." — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) October 3, 2020

Bob Gibson's demise is such a shock. He was my idol. The way he started everything on his own and made a big name in the industry. He also made the famous Stromberg Guitars was an American company producing guitars, mainly for jazz musicians. He is incredible. https://t.co/gdC0x3mSPw — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 29, 2020

Bob Gibson, his death, this one stings a bit. While I did not get to see him in person, growing u,p he was the gold standard. Watching clips of his speeches, he was on the Rushmore of pitchers. I miss him and will continue to do so. May God bless him. RIP — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 29, 2020

Gary Stormberg remembers Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson formed Gibson & Stromberg in collaboration with American film producer, Gary Stromberg, which lasted from 1969 until 1975. During its tenure, the company represented many successful artists like Elton John, Pink Floyd, the Who, James Taylor, the Beach Boys, the Eagles, T. Rex, Cheech & Chong, Curtis Mayfield, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Alice Cooper and the Allman Brothers Band. In an interview with Variety, Gary Stromberg recalled some of his fondest memories with Bob Gibson and mentioned that he was a 'bon vivant', who helped set the tone for living the good life in the midst of rock’s ascendance in the ‘70s.

