Bob Marley And Other Rappers Have Explained Dreadlocks In Their Songs And Quotes | READ

Dreadlocks, also known as locks, or in Sanskrit - the Jata, are ropelike strands of hair formed by matting or braiding. Dreadlocks are a part of cultural and spiritual practices. They stand for empowering humans and make you feel more whole and one with nature.

'Live simply in service and in peace' is what dreads symbolise. They are not meant to be exhibited by all as a statement of fashion. Dreadlocks are more than just a symbolic statement of disregard for physical appearances.

Traditionally it is believed that your mental and spiritual energy mainly exit the body through the top of your head and the hair. Dreadlocks have become synonymous with Rastafari. Rastafari itself doesn’t require one to dread to call themselves Rasta – yet the vast majority of them wear the mane proudly.

These days, rappers are most commonly seen having dreadlocks. In fact, some of them have even explained the meaning of dreadlocks in their lyrics and quotes. Read ahead to know-

Rappers who have explained dreadlocks in their songs and quotes

Morgan Heritage

Song- Don’t Have To Dread

Lyrics

You don’t haffi dread to be rasta

This is not a dreadlocks thing

Devine conception of the heart

Explanation

Being a Rasta is not simply about having dreads

This song is especially important because of the basically global misconception that anyone with Dreadlocks is a Rasta, or that anyone that’s a Rasta grows dreads

While Dreadlocks are a largely important part of Rastafarianism, it is not at all a necessity to be one

Bob Marley

Quote

Well if you Rasta then you wouldn’t say why you shouldn’t have it, because you know freedom is freedom and you don’t have to bow you do whatever you like

Explanation

The majority of Rastas have dreads as they hold a great deal of symbolic significance in the Rastafarian culture (such as representing naturalness and simplicity as well their African roots) but ultimately he wouldn’t consider them a deciding factor in an individuals choice to practice Rastafari.

