Dreadlocks: Everything You Need To Know About How To Maintain Dreadlocks

Dreadlocks, also known as locs, or in Sanskrit - the Jata are ropelike strands of hair formed by matting or braiding hair. Dreadlocks are a part of cultural and spiritual practices. They stand for empowering humans and make you feel more whole and one with nature. Live simply in service and in peace is what dreads symbolise. They are not meant to be exhibited by all or as a statement of fashion. Dreadlocks are more than just a symbolic statement of disregard for physical appearances. Traditionally it is believed that your mental and spiritual energy mainly exit the body through the top of your head and the hair. If the hair is knotted, then the energy will continue to remain in the body, keeping a person strong and healthy.

Here's how one should maintain dreadlocks:

Wash your dreadlocks once every week:

It is very essential to keep your dreads clean and to take away build-up from your lock. Make sure that you wash your hair once every week. Avoid washing it every day because it is important to allow your scalp to produce natural oils. When you lock your hair, natural oil of your body is the only way to moisturise your hair.

While washing your dreads wet your hair with warm water:

While washing your dreadlocks make sure you wet your hair by spraying it with warm water. One should take care that the water is not too hot or else it can damage your scalp. Make sure that you only soak your dreadlocks for a few moments at a time. Aim for your dreadlocks to just be coated with water but not completely be saturated by it as soaking your dreadlocks for a long time makes them very heavy and takes a lot of time to dry.

Shampoo into your scalp and dreads:

Take a bowl put a limited amount of shampoo in it. Mix it well with water so that the shampoo liquidise more. Make sure that the mixture doesn’t become too watery. Take the mixture and start massaging your scalp and dreads one at a time. Make sure that you massage your scalp more. It will allow your hair to grow. Make sure that you don’t rub and twist your dreadlocks while washing.

Rinse thoroughly

After applying shampoo and massaging your scalp properly. Rinse your dreadlocks with water. Tilt your head backwards or downward and the let the water run all the way from your scalp through the locks till the end of your hair. As you are rinsing, make sure you squeeze your dreadlocks and remove all the shampoo letting the water wash it away.

