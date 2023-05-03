Bon Jovi Reacts To Son Jake Bongiovi Engagement To Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi has finally reacted to news of his son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. The two shared pictures of what appeared to be an engagement announcement, to their respective handles. Bongiovi is 20-years-old while Millie in a year younger to him.

Jon Bon Jovi shares his views on son's engagement

Speaking with Andy Cohen on the show Radio Andy, Jon Bon Jovi opened up about his feelings regarding son Jake Bongiovi being engaged at 20. Cohen asked the legendary singer a straightforward question about if he worried that his son was too young to commit himself to marriage. Bon Jovi's response was that he did not really know if age was a factor at all if one was willing to grow with the person they have chosen. The singer went on to emphasise the importance of wanting to grow together.

Jon Bon Jovi on Millie Bobby Brown

The singer also cleared the air regarding what he felt about daughter-in-law to-be Millie Bobby Brown. Jon Bon Jovi stated that he was happy that all his children had found the people they wish to grow with in life and that he and wife Dorothea Hurley liked each of them. He said, "Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown made an indirect announcement regarding their reported engagement earlier in April this year. Millie took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white photo of the couple with Jake hugging her. Millie's left hand featured what appeared to be an engagement ring. The same day, Jake too posted two pictures to his Instagram handle from what appeared to be the same location. Though there was no ring visible in either of the photos, his caption read, "Forever" followed by a white heart.