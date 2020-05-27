Brad Pitt Movies That You Can Binge On Prime Video; See List

Brad Pitt is ageing like fine wine. The actor recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Leonardo Dicaprio. For this, he earned an Academy Award nomination and also won.

Also read: Brad Pitt's Camaraderie With Leonardo DiCaprio Gives Fans Major 'bro' Goals

Brad Pitt has now worked in various movies. The actor has portrayed several distinctive roles ranging from a full-blown psycho (in Fight Club) to a Stuntman (in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood). Take a look at Brad Pitt’s movies that you can watch on Prime Video.

Fight Club

This movie is directed by David Fincher and was released in 1999. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. The story revolves around a normal man who is discontent with his lifestyle. He then comes across a man named Tyler Durden and they both weave something sinister.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt in lead roles. This movie is regarded as Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood and revolves around Rick and Cliff, who struggle to recapture stardom and success in the 1960s Los Angeles.

World War Z

World War Z is a 2013 zombie film directed by Marc Foster. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Daniella Kertesz. The story revolves around a former UN employee named Gerry, who is on the quest to investigate a deadly virus that threatens all of humanity.

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

This is another collaboration of David Fincher and Brad Pitt, apart from Fight Club and Seven. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Production Design. Starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, the movie revolves around Benjamin, who suffers from a rare ageing ailment where he ages in reverse.

Troy

Troy is a 2004 historical war drama directed by Wolfgang Peterson. The film stars Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger and Eric Bana. The film follows the assault on Troy by the Greek forces.

Mr and Mrs Smith

This film is directed by Doug Liman and was released in 2005. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in lead roles. The story follows a husband and wife who try to make their marriage work until they understand that they both are working as assassins.

Also read: Brad Pitt’s Greatest Roles - From 'Fight Club' To 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.