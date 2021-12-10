Ed Sheeran Performs 'Perfect', 'Bad Habits' At LA Show; Reveals His Christmas Tradition

Ahead of the Christmas celebrations 2021, Ed Sheeran performed at the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party and even revealed details of his annual tradition on Christmas eve every year. He also revealed how he and his pals have been enjoying the tradition for the past 10 years, and added how he wouldn't be including his newborn baby in it.

Ed Sheeran's Christmas Tradition

As Ed Sheeran performed at the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party on Wednesday, he narrated his every year's routine on Christmas with his friends and stated how he and his friends take part in what they call The 12 Pubs of Christmas and sing the song, The Twelve Days of Christmas.

He then talked about their Christmas traditions and stated that they first get their van and visit multiple pubs one after the other. He further revealed how they have one pint at every place and said that it gets worse. He then mentioned how they tend to slow down at the 12th pub of Christmas as 12 pints were a lot to handle. He said,

"We get our van and we go to one pub and then the next pub in a van," he explained. "We have one pint and it gets worse and worse and worse. And you go, 'On the twelfth pub of Christmas…' We're slowing down [though]. I mean, 12 pints is a lot."

Ed Sheeran further mentioned how he and his fans have been enjoying this tradition for the past 10 years, and added how he wasn't quite ready to take his 16-month-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica with him.

"I'm not gonna feed her beer yet. I know we're European, but it doesn't start that young," he said.

During Ed Sheeran's show that took place on the 80th floor of the Empire State Building in New York City, the singer left the fans elated when he sang songs from his latest album, Equals.

The album included Overpass Graffiti, Shivers, First Times, Merry Christmas and Bad Habits. While interacting with his fans, the singer revealed how it was the first time he turned on the Christmas lights and mentioned that he hadn't done it yet in his hometown.

While expressing his delight at turning the Christmas lights on, he revealed a Christmas tradition followed in England and said, "It's a tradition in England for anyone who's from small hometowns to turn on their Christmas lights, but every time that they seem to be on, because I release music and promote it around Christmas, I always tend to be away, so I'm glad to be able to turn on these ones."

Ed Sheeran latest album = (Equals) tracklist

Tides Shivers First Times Bad Habits Overpass Graffiti The Joker And The Queen Leave Your Life Collide 2step Stop The Rain Love In Slow Motion Visiting Hours Sandman Be Right Now

Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos