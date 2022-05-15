Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage During Early Pregnancy; 'This Is A Devastating Time'

As Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari recently announced their pregnancy and their wedding plans, the pop star announced a sad piece of news on social media revealing how she faced a miscarriage during early pregnancy. She even urged her fans for privacy during this difficult time.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari lose their baby during early pregnancy

Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note revealing how she and her fiance lost their baby during early pregnancy. Stating how it was a devastating moment for any parent, she added that they would continue to try expanding their beautiful family. While concluding their announcement, she expressed her gratitude to everyone for their support while asking for privacy during this difficult time.

The note read, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all the support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

On Mother's Day 2022, Britney Spears confirmed the addition of a new member to her family. While introducing her per cat, Spears wrote, "It’s MEOW time boys and girls And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!” However, the pop icon has refrained from divulging any further details about the wedding venue and date. On April 12, Spears took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari. In a lengthy statement, Spears expressed her excitement as she wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it". Spears further said she won't move out of her house in the coming days to avoid media frenzy and paps amid pregnancy. The singer asserted she will follow a healthy routine to welcome her baby number three.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears