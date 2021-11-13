Britney Spears' Conservatorship Terminated: All You Need To Know About 13-year Agreement

13 years after the conservatorship of Britney Spears sparked headlines across the globe, the agreement was terminated by a Los Angeles court officially on Friday. The controversial agreement, which gave her father Jamie Spears control over her financial assets, personal life and professional endeavours has ended 'effective immediately'.

Judge Brenda Penny announced that there were no objections to the order and that a mental evaluation would not be required. Among the other highlights of the order was that the pop star's assets, which were under a temporary conservator, have been transferred to the singer's trust. However, the temporary conservator will enjoy some powers to bring the financial matters to closure.

Britney Spears' conservatorship ends after 13 years: All you need to know

The conservatorship, in other words, an official guardianship, of Britney Spears started when she battled mental health issues around 2007-08. Her mental breakdown made headlines with controversial events like her divorce, the singer shaving her head and her hospitalisation for mental health issues at the end of 2007.

The agreement came into being officially from February 1, 2008.

Image: AP

As per the agreement, Jamie Spears was the sole conservator of her estate. He managed her finances and even earned a share of the revenue she made from her music assignments, like album recordings, concerts and more. He also held a say on personal matters like decisions on her remarriage, meetings with sons and more.

The 'Free Britney' movement earned widespread support, even from some celebrities at this time.

Image: AP

In 2019, Jamie Spears withdrew from the control over Britney Spears' personal life, citing his health, though he continued to control the financial and other matters.

On June 23 this year, Britney Spears' 24-minute statement in the court became a huge talking point as she accused Jamie Spears of 'abuse', alleging that he forcibly admitted her to a mental health facility, gave her medicines against her consent and even prevented her from getting pregnant. She stated that her father should be jailed as she sought her 'life back.'

In August, Jamie Spears filed a plea in the Los Angeles Superior Court to officially end the conservatorship, after Britney sought a different guardian from the court.

On September 29, the court suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatorship. The judge stated that the conservatorship reflected a 'toxic environment.' A member from the Toxic artist's legal team, an accountant named John Zabel was entrusted as a temporary conservator.

Spears' team had sought a hearing from the court in 30-45 days for the formal and complete termination of the conservatorship. The conservatorship was formally terminated on November 12, lasting 13 years, 9 months and 12 days in total.