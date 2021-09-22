Britney Spears' Documentary Britney Vs Spears Teaser Out; Trailer To Be Released Tomorrow

As the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Britney Spears' highly-anticipated documentary named Britney Vs. Spears, the teaser of the documentary was recently unveiled by Netflix. The Britney vs Spears teaser consisted of a message from the pop star to an attorney that escalated the curiosity of the fans to watch Britney Spears documentary.

As the rumours about Erin Lee Carr directing the Britney Vs Spears documentary were doing rounds on special media, it was recently confirmed that she will be the director and will collaborate with an acclaimed team. Britney vs Spears trailer is set to release tomorrow.

Britney vs Spears teaser out

The Netflix team recently took to their official Twiter handle and uncovered a thrilling piece of 18 seconds long clip as the teaser of Britney Spears’s upcoming documentary. The clip featured a voicemail left by Britney Spears to an attorney at 12:29 a.m on 21 January 2009. It was, “Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship.”.

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Erin Lee Carr directed the documentary in collaboration with the acclaimed team at Story Syndicate, Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan. Other notable members who are part of the team include Amy Herdy and Jenny Eliscu as executive producers while Carr, Sarah Gibson, and Katy Berry will be the producers.

The audio in the teaser is about a phone call by Britney Spears to L.A. Judge Brenda Penny about how she was unaware that she could request an end of conservatorship that she had been living under for 13 years. “I just want my life back”, Britney Spears had stated in June. She further mentioned, “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”.

Fans' reactions:

Many fans took to Netflix's Twitter handle and shared their reactions after watching the Britney Vs Spears teaser. Many fans heaved a sigh of relief after watching the teaser as they had been eagerly waiting for the release of the pop star’s documentary. Many fans also dropped in the hashtag ‘Free Britney’ while others praised the teaser. Take a look at some of the fan's reactions to the Britney Vs Spears teaser.

YEEEEEEES — Laundry Service (@LaundryService0) September 21, 2021

Finally 🙏🏽 — desconhecida ✨🧚🏽‍♀️ (@desconhecida163) September 21, 2021

OMFGGGGG???? I LOVE THAT TITLE — louka (@Iiquoricebxtchx) September 21, 2021



Image: AP