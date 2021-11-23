Britney Spears Thanks Lady Gaga For Support Post Conservatorship Win; 'You’ve Inspired Me'

Britney Spears was overjoyed by Lady Gaga's 'kind words' post her conservatorship victory, which prompted her to pen an appreciation post for the House of Gucci star. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Toxic singer posted a picture of Gaga along with a clip from one of the latter's red carpet interviews, wherein she expressed happiness on Britney being able to embark on a new phase in her life.

Spears scored a big win earlier this month as her 13-year struggle with conservatorship came to an end, leading her to regain control over her wealth and multi-million dollar estate, which was controlled by her father Jamie Spears earlier.

Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga, calls her 'inspirational'

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Britney uploaded a gorgeous photo of Gaga clad in a leopard-print bodysuit and wrote, "Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words ….. you’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!! You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B." Take a look.

The post also comes shortly after Spears called out another pop icon, Christina Aguilera, for avoiding a question about her conservatorship. She posted a clip from Aguilera's interview at the Latin Grammy's red carpet, wherein the latter's publicist was heard saying "we're not doing that today" upon being asked about Spears' conservatorship. Aguilera then told reporters, "I'm sorry, I can't, but I'm happy for her."

Spears iterated that although she loves everyone who appreciates her, refusing to speak truth despite having the knowledge of something is equivalent to a lie. She further added, "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about?? I'm the one who went through it. All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you!...Yes I do matter!!!"

The 39-year-old claimed victory after judge Brenda Penny ruled in her favour, noting that she could take hold of her personal life, medical choices and money. Sharing a video of her fans after the announcement, Brtiney stated, "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LADYGAGA/ AP)