Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari On Documentary On Singer's Life: It's Disgusting

A documentary on pop singer Britney Spears is underway at TMZ. Ahead of its release, the singer's husband Sam Asghari expressed his disappointment with everyone involved in the making of the film. Asghari took to his Instagram and shared his views on Britney’s conservatorship and how the documentary makers are exploiting it for their profit.

In a now-deleted video Asghari said, “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” Asghari called Britney the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and the most prominent person of her generation. He questioned, how are you going to lock her up where her father dictated her every move while using her as a cash cow?

More on Britney Spears conservatorship

A judge dissolved Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Prior to that, her conservator and father, Jamie Spears used to monitor her financial and medical choices. The star reclaimed her conservatorship after suing her father and was given a verdict in her favour. She was supported by her then-fiance and now-husband Sam Asghari, who stuck with her through thick and thin.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021, days after the pop star's father Jamie petitioned a judge in Los Angeles to dissolve the conservatorship. It had given him authority over her fortune since 2008. Legally, Spears could have gotten married, but the conservatorship required that the marriage have the same approval as her other significant life decisions. Meanwhile, Spears' long-awaited autobiography may soon be hitting shelves as reports say the writing process is complete and a release date is being mulled.