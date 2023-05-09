Britney Spears' Memoir Faces Delay Amid Legal Concerns From A-Listers

Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir has been put on hold over concerns from some A-listers who know her, according to a report by The US Sun. The publishers, Simon & Schuster, allegedly received strongly worded legal letters expressing worry about the singer’s forthcoming book. An inside source revealed that Britney’s honest revelations in the memoir have left many A-listers feeling nervous. The source claimed that not only is there “no movement” on the book at the moment, but there are also new concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.

While the report did not disclose the identities of the concerned individuals, it is worth noting that Britney Spears has been involved in high-profile relationships, including with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline. Her wedding to Sam Asghari also attracted numerous A-list attendees, such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez. Representatives for Simon & Schuster and Britney Spears have not yet responded to requests for comment from Page Six.

Britney Spears’ Memoir

Earlier reports from Page Six had described the memoir as a "groundbreaking instant best-seller," with insiders stating that it would be published in the fall. Sources revealed that the book would cover various aspects of Britney's life, including her vulnerable moments, her childhood dreams, her breakup with Justin Timberlake, her head-shaving incident, and her ongoing battle with her family over her conservatorship. Additionally, the memoir would detail her journey towards freedom and happiness with her husband, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears collaborated with ghostwriter Sam Lansky to fine-tune her novel. She has signed a lucrative $15 million deal. The singer has mentioned the book in several Instagram posts, even revealing that she had three different versions of it.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship

The delay in the book’s release also adds to the ongoing drama surrounding the singer’s conservatorship, which has been under public scrutiny for years. Spears is set to appear in court on June 23, where she is expected to speak out about the conservatorship and the impact it has had on her life. With the delay caused by concerns from prominent figures who know Britney, fans will have to wait longer for the release of her memoir and the insights it promises to provide into the life of the iconic pop star.