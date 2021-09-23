Britney Spears' Lawyer Reveals Reason Behind Removing Father As Conservator

As the buzz about Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs Spears, is doing rounds on social media, a document of her prenuptial agreement was recently obtained by ET Online revealing the reason behind why her father, Jamie Spears, had to be removed as her conservator. Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart also opened up about how Jamie Spears released the filing and was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served to the counsel.

As Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently got engaged and are all set to get married, a document of their prenuptial agreement was recently obtained in which her lawyer, Rosengart cited the upcoming drafting of a prenup as a reason why Jamie Spears, should be removed as conservator immediately. The lawyer argued that the involvement of Spears’ father as a conservator would "impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract.”

Britney Spears' prenup with fiance Sam Asghari

The document stated, "Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement. The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established on record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s bests interests."

On the other hand, Britney Spears’ lawyer released a statement, “It appears that Mr Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we access his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options.”

Britney and Sam recently announced their engagement after five years of dating to which they received numerous wishes from their fans. Many fans along with Octavia Spencer also suggested the pop star get a prenup, however, the latter apologised later. Soon after the buzz, the couple addressed fans’ concerns and released a statement in which they mentioned, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day."

(Image: AP)