Britney Spears Returns To Instagram; Says 'couldn’t Stay Away From The Gram So Long'

As Britney Spears announced a break from Instagram a few days ago, she recently shared her first post revealing glimpses of her weekend getaway while celebrating her engagement.

As Britney Spears returned with a new look, numerous fans began asking her about what happened to her red hair look while many others welcomed her to Instagram again.

Britney Spears returns to Instagram with a new look

Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two of her pictures from her weekend getaway during which she celebrated her engagement with her fiance, Sam Asghari. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a cool white top with a messy hair look. In the caption, she revealed that these were some of the shots from her weekend getaway to celebrate her engagement. She even stated how she couldn’t believe that she was engaged to Sam Asghari and added that she could not stay away from Instagram for so long. She wrote, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy shit ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions”(sic).

As Britney Spears returned to Instagram after five days, her fans noticed that she did not have the same red hair that she had before taking a break from Instagram. Many of them took to Britney Spears Instagram post and began asking her about her red hair while many others hoped that she had the best time. Take a look at some of the other fan's reactions to Britney Spears’latest Instagram post.

As the fans swamped Britney Spears’comment section asking her about her red hair, she recently dropped in another post responding to the same. While sharing a dance video of herself, she stated, “Sorry I like long hair to twirl ... so this is me after vacuuming my living room with this bomb 💣 new glade Hawaiian 🌺 breeze carpet cleaner !!!!! Holy hell it’s great .... my living room smells 👌👌👌 so nice to WAKE UP to !!!!! This song by Lenny Kravitz is a fun one to dance to ... of course my favorite lyric is I WAS BORN !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL and don’t forget to stay grateful and say your prayers folks 🙏🏻✨ !!!!! Pssss my red dye came out in the shower 🚿 and it looked like a crime scene 😬👻🩸!!!! Pssss ok ... I’m taking myself very seriously in this dance.”(sic).

Image: AP