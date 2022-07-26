Britney Spears Set To Make Comeback To Music With Elton John As Duo Remakes THIS Classic

Ever since popular singer Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated last year, she has been hinting at her comeback to music. The artiste's comeback is finally here, as the latest report by Page Six states that she is all set to join hands with iconic singer Elton John. The news has created a massive buzz online, as fans are eager to witness Britney Spears return to the world of music. Her last major release was her ninth album Glory in 2016.

Britney Spears-Elton John song

As per the publication, Britney Spears will mark her comeback to the world of music with a remake of Elton John's 1971 classic Tiny Dancer. The duo will join hands for the project after reportedly meeting at a Beverly Hills recording studio a few days ago to work on the song in a 'super-secret recording session'. The song is scheduled to be released next month by Universal Music. A source told Page Six that the duo has recorded the full duet and it is 'incredible'. They said:

"This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt."

Andrew Watt is famous for producing music albums for hit artistes including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and many more. The source also mentioned that the track has been shared with a few people, who are 'freaking out' about how good it is. They called it the 'song of the summer' and mentioned that Spears is 'super excited' to be back to making music.

Britney Spears new version of Baby One More Time

Britney Spears took to her social media account and shared a clip of herself performing an all-new version of her debut single Baby One More Time as she did laundry. The clip caught the attention of fans, who got nostalgic listening to her song that was originally released in 1998. She wrote, "I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long."