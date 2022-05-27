Britney Spears To Make Her Comeback To Music Soon? Here's All You Need To Know

Britney Spears recently took to her social media account and shared a picture featuring herself alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and the Save Your Tears singer The Weeknd. This sparked rumours that the singer will soon make a comeback to the world of music, as fans assumed the picture hinted at a collaboration with The Weeknd. However, fans will have to continue the long wait, as the Toxic singer is reportedly not going to make her comeback just yet.

Britney Spears' to make comeback to music?

A source recently told Hollywood Life that Britney knows her fans are eager to see her get back to making music and performing, but 'she is not ready to do that just yet.' The singer is 'not planning a comeback' to the music industry at the moment and is focusing on building a family with her fiance Sam Asghari. The duo will soon tie the knot and also plan on welcoming a child into the world together. The singer is also looking for a home at the moment, where she can 'create new memories' with her family, as her current home is full of 'painful' ones. The source told the publication -

"Britney is aware of how her fans are desperately trying to get her to return to music and she is incredibly touched by this. These past few months have really shown her how much she is loved. She knows she has an entire team behind her when she decides to do this and an entire army of supporters, literally. But right now, she is not at all focused on that."

"She is not planning a comeback in the music industry at this time because she is focused solely on building a family with Sam, which includes a wedding and having another child together. She is also putting her energy into looking for a new home to create new memories for her family since the current home she is in now holds some painful ones for her," the source added.

Britney Spears' miscarriage

This comes after the singer's tragic miscarriage during the early months of her pregnancy. She announced the heartbreaking news on social media and mentioned it was a 'devastating time'. She mentioned that she and Sam Asghari should have probably waited to announce their pregnancy, but were 'overly excited' to share the news. She wrote, "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all the support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

