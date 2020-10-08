Bruno Mars' Massive Net Worth Proves That Singer Might Have Found A 'treasure'; Read

Singer Bruno Mars has delivered several successful chartbusters in his career and has been a part of over 200 blockbuster projects. As Bruno Mars celebrates his 35th birthday today, on October 8, here is everything you need to know about the singer’s massive net worth. Read more details about Bruno Mars’ career.

Bruno Mars' net worth

As per a report published on Celebanswers.com, Hollywood singer Bruno Mars’ net worth is estimated to be around $175 million. Converted in rupees, the singer’s net worth becomes Rs 12,82,35,36,250 (Rs 1,282 crores). The report further adds that the singer has earned most of his fortune through album sales and sold-out tours.

As reported by celebritynetworth.com, Bruno Mars was the highest-paid musician of 2017 (the report was published by Forbes in 2018). In the next year, Bruno earned $50 million, making it to the 54th spot on Forbes list of 100 highest-paid celebrities. The report further adds that Mars earned nearly 40 million USD between 2016-17.

A report published in MrNiceIdea YouTube channel claims that Bruno Mars splurged nearly 6.5 million USD for a 9,000 square-foot home in the Studio City in Los Angeles. The report adds that the singer’s new Los Angeles Real Estate is located in Fryman Canyon, which previously housed actor George Clooney. The Street claims that Bruno Mars is a huge car enthusiast, as he owns a garage that consists of 12 cars and has spent an estimated amount of $1.8 million on the same. The report also claims that Mars currently uses a Rolls-Royce, Cadillac STS and Cadillac Allante. Mars reportedly put his Hawaii house on the market for $3.5 million.

Bruno's work:

Bruno made his debut in the music industry in 2010 and has established himself as a performer, who croons to a wide range of musical styles, including pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip hop, and rock. Accompanied by his band, the Hooligans, Mars spawned success with international numbers like Just the Way You Are, Grenade, and The Lazy Song. He has also won the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

(Image credits: Bruno Mars Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

