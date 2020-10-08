Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About 'manipulation’ At Award Shows, Calls Them A A ‘big Tamasha’

Omkara actor Saif Ali Khan has been a part of several genres of films over the years. The actor’s latest appearance onscreen was in the film Dil Bechara, for which he garnered heaps of praise from fans and critics. Saif Ali Khan recently called out 'manipulation' of awards shows and also revealed how he was downgraded at the last moment. Apart from that, he also recalled the time when the organisers took away the award that he was told he would get because someone else pressured them.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif revealed that he was deemed to be undeserving of the few awards that he received earlier in his career which also included the National award for the film Hum Tum. However, he said he thinks over the years, he has proven himself to be more worthy of recognition.

Talking about the ‘manipulation’ that happens at awards shows, Saif said that he does not believe in them. Recalling a past event, he said that some years ago he was called for an award show. He added that when he got there, someone higher up from the organization told him that they wanted to give him the Best Actor award but then they will be giving gim an award for Best Actor in a comic role. Saif also revealed that the credibility of awards function was hit when a ‘commercial aspect’ was introduced to it and that’s when it became “a whole big tamasha”.

On the work front

The actor was seen in Jawaani Jaaneman this year. The film also starred Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala in lead roles. Jawaani Jaaneman tells the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother, and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Helmed by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film, Jawaani Jaaneman also starred Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in crucial roles.

Saif was also seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and was lauded for his performance in the film. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. The film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior chronicles the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the film also starred Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

