Bryan Adams Says It Took 10 Years For His Hit Track 'Summer Of '69' To 'become Well Known'

Bryan Adams is well known for his hit songs including Please Forgive Me, Christmas Time, Let’s Make a Night to Remember and many more. One of the songs that did exceedingly well on the charts and with the audience was the track Summer of ’69 and the musician recently made some interesting revelations about it in an interview with Independent. Adams spoke about why he named the song Summer of ’69 and also spoke about its rise to the top of the charts.

Bryan Adams on Summer of ’69 success

The singer and songwriter took over the world of music with Summer of ’69, which went on to become one of the most well-known Bryan Adams songs. He spoke to Independent in a recent interview and opened up about the fate of what went on to become one of his hit numbers. The song was launched in 1984 as part of his album Reckless and was 'not a big hit' when it was initially released. The artist mentioned it was a decade later that he received a call from his label and learnt that the song had topped the charts in Holland. He mentioned that although his song gained a little bit of popularity, it took the number 10 years to become 'well-known'. He mentioned that he understood that songs he releases may not have 'instant appeal', but will 'climb out of the wreckage' in the long run. He also mentioned why he named the song Summer of ’69 and mentioned it was because it made him laugh, as he told the publication-

The popular singer was earlier the talk of the town when he was hospitalised after he contracted COVID. In a now-deleted post, the artist gave his fans a health update and mentioned that he was surrounded by 'kind nurses and doctors' as he extended his gratitude to them. Several fans and followers sent him their best wishes as he recovered from the virus.

