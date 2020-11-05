On Bryan Adams' Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know The 'Reckless' Star With Trivia Quiz

Singer Bryan Adams rose to fame with his 1983 Top 10 album Cuts Like a Knife, which contained its well-known title track. His 1984 album, Reckless, made him a global star and yielded some of his best-known songs, including the rock songs Run to You and Summer of 69, both Top 10 hits in the US, and the ballad Heaven, which reached No. 1 in the US. Adams is estimated to have sold about 75 million records around the world. Other worldwide hits of Adam are All for Love and Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?, both of which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. On the occasion of Bryan Adams' birthday, here is a quiz based on his career and movies.

Bryan Adams' quiz

1. What was the name of Bryan Adams' debut album?

If Wishes Were Horses

Bryan Adams

You Want It You Got It

Summer of ‘69’

2. Which album by Bryan Adams topped the Billboards 200 charts in 1984?

Run to You

Straight from the Heart

One Night Love Affair

Reckless

3. Bryan Adams worked on which music album by Roger Daltrey?

Under a Raging Moon

Don’t Forget Me

When I’m Gone

Into the Fire

4. Which Bryan Adams' music album was co-produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange?

There Will Never Be Another Tonight

Waking Up the Neighbours

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

Everything I Do

5. Bryan Adams bagged a Grammy award for which album?

All for Love

So Far So Good

There Will Never Be Another Tonight

I Do It for You

6. Which song was a duet between Bryan Adams and Nelly Furtado?

One World One Flame

Tracks of My Years

Bang The Drum

Bare Bones

7. Bryan Adams performed which music tour in India?

Ultimate Love

Ultimate Tour

Bryan Music Tour

Adams Tour

8. Which music album marked the collaboration of Bryan Adams and Jennifer Lopez?

Tracks of My Years

Bare Bones

Reckless

Shine A Light

9. How many Golden Globe Awards have been won by Bryan Adams?

2

3

4

5

10. Bryan Adams won an American Music Awards for which song?

It’s Only Love

All For Love

Bryan Adams

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You

Bryan Adams' quiz - answers

Bryan Adams

Reckless

Under a Raging Moon

Waking Up the Neighbours

There Will Never Be Another Tonight

I Do It for You

Bang The Drum

Ultimate Tour

Shine A Light

5

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You

