On Bryan Adams' Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know The 'Reckless' Star With Trivia Quiz

Singer Bryan Adams rose to fame with his 1983 Top 10 album Cuts Like a Knife, which contained its well-known title track. His 1984 album, Reckless, made him a global star and yielded some of his best-known songs, including the rock songs Run to You and Summer of 69, both Top 10 hits in the US, and the ballad Heaven, which reached No. 1 in the US. Adams is estimated to have sold about 75 million records around the world. Other worldwide hits of Adam are All for Love and Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?, both of which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. On the occasion of Bryan Adams' birthday, here is a quiz based on his career and movies.
Bryan Adams' quiz
1. What was the name of Bryan Adams' debut album?
- If Wishes Were Horses
- Bryan Adams
- You Want It You Got It
- Summer of ‘69’
2. Which album by Bryan Adams topped the Billboards 200 charts in 1984?
- Run to You
- Straight from the Heart
- One Night Love Affair
- Reckless
3. Bryan Adams worked on which music album by Roger Daltrey?
- Under a Raging Moon
- Don’t Forget Me
- When I’m Gone
- Into the Fire
4. Which Bryan Adams' music album was co-produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange?
- There Will Never Be Another Tonight
- Waking Up the Neighbours
- Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
- Everything I Do
5. Bryan Adams bagged a Grammy award for which album?
- All for Love
- So Far So Good
- There Will Never Be Another Tonight
- I Do It for You
6. Which song was a duet between Bryan Adams and Nelly Furtado?
- One World One Flame
- Tracks of My Years
- Bang The Drum
- Bare Bones
7. Bryan Adams performed which music tour in India?
- Ultimate Love
- Ultimate Tour
- Bryan Music Tour
- Adams Tour
Also Read| Milind Soman's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Chef' Actor
8. Which music album marked the collaboration of Bryan Adams and Jennifer Lopez?
- Tracks of My Years
- Bare Bones
- Reckless
- Shine A Light
9. How many Golden Globe Awards have been won by Bryan Adams?
Also Read| Bryan Adams Offers 'no Excuse' Apology After 'bat Eating' Coronavirus Rant
10. Bryan Adams won an American Music Awards for which song?
- It’s Only Love
- All For Love
- Bryan Adams
- (Everything I Do) I Do It for You
Also Read| Bryan Adams' Rant Against 'Bat Eating People' Leads To Social Media Backlash
Bryan Adams' quiz - answers
- Bryan Adams
- Reckless
- Under a Raging Moon
- Waking Up the Neighbours
- There Will Never Be Another Tonight
- I Do It for You
- Bang The Drum
- Ultimate Tour
- Shine A Light
- 5
- (Everything I Do) I Do It for You
Also Read| Bryan Adams to perform at socially distant concert in Germany
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.