On Bryan Adams' Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know The 'Reckless' Star With Trivia Quiz

Bryan Adam is celebrating his birthday today, November 5. On the occasion of Bryan Adams' birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia, movie and facts

Singer Bryan Adams rose to fame with his 1983 Top 10 album Cuts Like a Knife, which contained its well-known title track. His 1984 album, Reckless, made him a global star and yielded some of his best-known songs, including the rock songs Run to You and Summer of 69, both Top 10 hits in the US, and the ballad Heaven, which reached No. 1 in the US. Adams is estimated to have sold about 75 million records around the world. Other worldwide hits of Adam are All for Love and Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?, both of which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. On the occasion of Bryan Adams' birthday, here is a quiz based on his career and movies. 

1. What was the name of Bryan Adams' debut album?

  • If Wishes Were Horses
  • Bryan Adams
  • You Want It You Got It
  • Summer of ‘69’

2. Which album by Bryan Adams topped the Billboards 200 charts in 1984?

  • Run to You
  • Straight from the Heart
  • One Night Love Affair
  • Reckless

3. Bryan Adams worked on which music album by Roger Daltrey?

  • Under a Raging Moon
  • Don’t Forget Me
  • When I’m Gone
  • Into the Fire

4. Which Bryan Adams' music album was co-produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange?

  • There Will Never Be Another Tonight
  • Waking Up the Neighbours
  • Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
  • Everything I Do

5. Bryan Adams bagged a Grammy award for which album?

  • All for Love
  • So Far So Good
  • There Will Never Be Another Tonight
  • I Do It for You

6.   Which song was a duet between Bryan Adams and Nelly Furtado?

  • One World One Flame
  • Tracks of My Years
  • Bang The Drum
  • Bare Bones

7.   Bryan Adams performed which music tour in India?

  • Ultimate Love
  • Ultimate Tour
  • Bryan Music Tour
  • Adams Tour

8.   Which music album marked the collaboration of Bryan Adams and Jennifer Lopez?

  • Tracks of My Years
  • Bare Bones
  • Reckless
  • Shine A Light

9.   How many Golden Globe Awards have been won by Bryan Adams?

  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

10. Bryan Adams won an American Music Awards for which song?

  • It’s Only Love
  • All For Love
  • Bryan Adams
  • (Everything I Do) I Do It for You

  • Bryan Adams
  • Reckless
  • Under a Raging Moon
  • Waking Up the Neighbours
  • There Will Never Be Another Tonight
  • I Do It for You
  • Bang The Drum
  • Ultimate Tour
  • Shine A Light
  • 5
  •  (Everything I Do) I Do It for You

