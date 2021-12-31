Time and again South Korean juggernaut BTS' label Big Hit Music has been shutting down rumours about the group's leader RM. It was being claimed that he has been in a relationship since 2019. However, now the agency is planning to take legal action against those who are spreading misinformation and rumours against the members of the famous K-pop band.

According to Korean tabloid SpoTV News, Big Hit Music said in a statement on December 31, “The dating rumours involving RM are not true.” The company plans to take legal action against those spreading misinformation, malicious rumours, insults & sexual harassment towards BTS. According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, a YouTube channel had posted a video on December 30 claiming to show evidence that BTS' RM is dating a wealthy woman of the same age since 2019 and that they met each other through a shared interest in art.

Big Hit Music denies BTS' RM's dating rumours

Apart from this, in particular, it is being reported that this is the same YouTuber who previously spread rumours about members Jimin, V, and Jungkook. For V and Jungkook, the agency released statements denying the dating rumours. The YouTuber claimed that RM has been dating since 2019, and the two got to know each other thanks to one thing in common, which is art. It is also said that the girl’s mother is really famous in the art world.

In the video, this YouTuber said, “The fact that RM has a girlfriend is really famous among fans who have the ability to get information,” adding, “The moment when RM was nervous because he forgot that he was wearing a ring on his fourth finger during a broadcast has been known by overseas fans as well.”

Meanwhile, South Korean boyband BTS' leader RM was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 25, 2021. The singer contracted the virus after returning from the United States, following his personal schedule. Soon after the band members contracted COVID-19, BTS released a statement that read, "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25."

It further added, "After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative, and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms."

Image: Instagram/@btsrm.offical