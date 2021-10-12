BTS And Casetify's Latest 'Butter' Collaboration Celebrates Band's Hit Single

South Korean boy band BTS has collaborated with Casetify to launch a brand new Butter themed collaboration, which will allow all K-Pop fans to get their hands on various tech accessories. The collection, which drops on Tuesday, October 12, will mark the fourth collaboration between the band and the Hong Kong electronics company. According to Variety reports, it will encompass everything from iPhone, Samsung and Airpod cases, Apple Watch bands, PVC sling bags, wireless chargers as well as Casetify's latest accessory, a personalized Nintendo Switch carrying pouch.

BTS' Butter has dominated the music charts, by becoming Billboard's 2021 Song of the Summer as well as its music video garnering enough views to have the biggest premiere in YouTube history. Each item ranges between $25 – $79 and comes with the melting butter heart imagery which was used by the band as a countdown before the single's premiere in May.

BTS and Casetify’s Butter Collaboration out on October 12

Talking about the collaboration in a press release, Casetify's CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng mentioned that their association with BTS represents a celebration of 'identity and self-expression'. He further mentioned his excitement to bring about the first capsule based on Butter to their community. Mentioning the 'smooth' song the merchandise is inspired by, he expressed confidence in BTS fans enjoying these designs. Apart from the butter heart image, the exclusive designs also showcase colourful iconographic doodles, a stack of pancakes as well as casettes.

The Butter collaboration comes recently after the Dynamite collection in May. These are joined by the earlier collections inspired by Boy with Luv and On, both of which sold out within minutes of their launch. Fans can find the collection on Casetify.com.

Meanwhile, BTS recently released tickets to their upcoming Permission to Dance Onstage concert in Los Angeles. This concert marks the South Korean boy band's first live performance for an in-person audience since their 2019 stint for the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. For the unversed, the boyband consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 and went on to become one of the biggest bands in the world in over seven years.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KENANGAN.8/ @BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL