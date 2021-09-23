BTS & Coldplay Meet In New York Ahead Of Collaboration 'My Universe'; Fans React

Just ahead of their first collaboration My Universe, the famous K-pop boy band BTS met Coldplay in New York. Both the prominent groups took to their respective social media handles and gave a glimpse of their meeting ahead of their first release. For the unversed, My Universe will release on Friday, September 24. The septet consisting of Jin, RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, and J-Hope took to their official Twitter account and shared the image with the caption, “My Universe Crew! (+Modernized hanbok).”

While the picture was enough to leave the fans excited for their collaboration and were seen wearing modernised hanboks. The hanbok is traditional Korean attire. The term "hanbok" literally means "Korean clothing". Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin was gifted a purple-coloured modernised hanbok, an outfit which Jungkook had previously worn many times and made popular internationally. Other members wore modernised hanboks in the shades of blue, grey, and black. Fans bombarded the comment section with their views over their collaboration and BTS gifting Hanbok.

One of the users who was elated to see the two bands meet wrote, “BTS gifted Coldplay Korean modern Hanboks,” along with their pictures. Another user wrote, “BTS gifted Chris martin a purple modern hanbok.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “You guys are nice wherever you are. I'm so excited that I can't wait.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “CAN'T WAIT FOR MY UNIVERSE.”

The K-pop band has been in New York since earlier this week. They travelled to the United States as South Korea's ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’ and delivered a speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Monday. They also addressed a gathering at the MET Museum. The annual meeting was attended by the leaders from 193 member and observer nations and live-streamed for the interested viewers on the official Twitter handle of the United Nations. The band also delivered a speech to address the youth and their resolution to stay connected despite the prevailing challenges put forth by the pandemic. South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed BTS on the podium where the leader of the band, RM (Kim Namjoon) addressed the esteemed members of the United Nations General Assembly.

