BTS And Coldplay's 'My Universe' Leaves Halsey & ARMY Awestruck, Call It 'incredible'

Fans have been very excited ever since the famous K-pop boy band BTS announced a collaboration with Coldplay. The collab has been named My Universe and has been dropped by the famous bands earlier today. Both legendary bands have been piquing the audiences' curiosity ever since the collaboration was revealed, which is slated to be a part of Chris Martin led Coldplay's album Music of the Spheres. The lyrics 'you make my world light up inside' are surely resonating with both the bands' fandoms, who have loaded the internet with praises and lauds for music sensibilities at play in the track.

Singer Halsey, who has previously collaborated with the K-pop septet in their superhit Boy With Luv, was also awestruck by the music powerhouses coming together and shared her excitement by taking to her Instagram stories. The song has majorly been sung by Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin, while the Korean bits have been voiced by the BTS members.

Halsey, BTS Army react to My Universe

The song's video version will be released at a later date, however considering the latest audio becoming a raging hit, one can only wonder the massive uproar that would further entail. While fans have been drawing motivation from the 'therapeutic' track and sharing their love by citing their favourite lyrics, singer Halsey took to her Instagram stories recently, as she jammed to the song while adding a teary-eyed emoji to express her adoration.

Expressing the desire to witness the collaboration on stage, one Twitterati wrote, "We need #MyUniverse to be performed in a stadium full of 60k fans singing along with @BTS_twt and @coldplay. Please", while another expressed astonishment after listening to the song. "The way I am choked up every time I listen to it Are you still listening?", the user wrote.

We need #MyUniverse to be performed in a stadium full of 60k fans singing along with @BTS_twt and @coldplay. Please 😭 — bora ⛱ (slow) (@modooborahae) September 24, 2021

The way I am choked up every time I listen to it🥺🥺💜



Are you still listening?#MyUniverse #BTSxCOLDPLAY pic.twitter.com/xpPPr2FaBq — ⁷정국의 Bunnygirlᶜᵒˡᵈᵗᵃⁿ🐙🐳💜ᴮ⁷ᴼᴮ (@Jassy20062019) September 24, 2021

Drawing motivation from the track, one wrote," thank you BTS and Coldplay for this song I was so motivated by this, it really made my mood". One BTS ARMY fan account delved into the nuances of the track, writing," the transitions on this song are actually gorgeous n so smooth. The transition from Chris to Jin. The bit with RM and Jimin. The way it flows from Jungkook to Chris. This is a song very well executed. Honestly, Chris blended in so well with tannies too".

The transitions on this song are actually gorgeous n so smooth. The transition from Chris to Jin. The bit with RM and Jimin. The way it flows from Jungkook to Chris. This is a song very well executed. Honestly Chris blended in so well with tannies too #ColdplayXBTS #MyUniverse — Hex⁷🌌🐙💜 (@HEXBangwool) September 24, 2021

thank you BTS and Coldplay for this song I was so motivated by this, it really made my mood 💜👏🤟#MyUniverse #BTSxCOLDPLAY #BTS pic.twitter.com/LftpM6H48M — Rodessa Ericka (@ErickaRodessa) September 24, 2021

jimin harmonizing with namjoon & jungkook 🥺 i’m in love w his honey vocals pic.twitter.com/0Q8agmuq6X — ً (@jmnsource) September 24, 2021

Check out the track's official audio

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COLDPLAY)