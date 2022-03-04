BTS ARMY Comes Out In Support Of Ukraine By Donating Their PTD Concert Ticket Money

As the ongoing war in Ukraine transcends into the ninth day, thousands of people are being forced to flee their homes and take shelter from the Russian attacks. As the aggression escalates, missiles and bombs continue to rain on residential areas leaving hundreds of innocent civilians injured and turning their houses to dust. The grim visuals of Ukrainian cities affected by the war have shattered the entire world.

People across the globe have joined hands to assist the citizens of Ukraine affected by the war in receiving humanitarian aid. From fundraisers to spreading awareness of their situation, celebrities to ordinary people have greatly contributed to the cause. Globally renowned South Korean boyband BTS fans are also no exception as they join the cause.

BTS' ARMY donates concert money to Ukraine

After their successful stint in Los Angeles' SoFi stadium last year, BTS is all set to have another Permission To Dance On Stage in-person concert in their home country, South Korea as well as Las Vegas. Considering the band's sprawling fanbase, it is no surprise that their four Las Vegas concerts tickets were sold out within minutes. As many fans were unable to get tickets to the concert, some of them decided to use the money for a good cause.

A BTS fan took to Twitter to inform the band that they have used the concert money to donate to the Ukrainian embassy. The Twitter use wrote addressing to member J-Hope, ''Hoseok-ah (J-Hope's real name), the ticketing failed. You are still happy to meet other ARMYs. Let's meet in 10 years. too difficult My heart hurts ㅠㅠ I donated the ticket price. At the Ukrainian Embassy... PEACE.''

호석아 티켓팅 실패했어. 너는 그래도 다른 아미들 만나서 행복해라. 우리 10년 뒤에나 만나자. 넘나 어렵다. 마음이 아프다 ㅠㅠ 티켓값은 기부했어. 우크라이나 대사관에... PEACE.. pic.twitter.com/C1E0OIB12a — 하늘타리 (@skymarsh) March 3, 2022

This was not the only donation received from the BTS ARMY as many took the initiative to donate money towards the humanitarian crisis. One fan wrote, ''Please donate! Your donations for Ukraine are being matched up to $1M US dollars in the 48 hrs since this started! #BTSARMY, let's join in!''

Thank you for your advocacy!! If you want to support Ukraine, please consider a donation. Even $1 counts. #StandWithUkriane #BTSArmyForUkraine #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/FyDnJrDLKa — peony_rose ⁷ (REST) (@peonyrose11) February 26, 2022

ARMYs from around the world are now rallying to raise funds to help the citizens of Ukraine. In 2020, BTS’s fandom raised $1 million USD for the Black Lives Matters movement to match BTS’s $1 million USD donation. Now, they want to do it again. pic.twitter.com/EQsLybbftC — GLOBALMYEON / 글로벌면 (@globalmyeon) March 2, 2022

Image: Instagram/@bangtanie_updates/AP