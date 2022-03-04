As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 9th day, Russian forces continue their invasion to seize more and more Ukrainian land. The situation in war-torn Ukraine is taking a more dreadful turn, and the recent attack and seizure by Russian armies of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant have shaken the war-hit country to its core.

As thousands of foreign nationals continue to leave war-ravaged Ukraine, the US embassy in Kyiv has offered options to American citizens who wish to flee the country.

The US Embassy in Kivy has released an official statement saying, "We understand that most border crossings into Poland and all main crossing points into Moldova are severely backed up and some are experiencing extremely long wait times (well over 30 hours in some cases)." The US embassy further suggested, "If possible, US citizens consider redirecting to border crossings with Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, which are currently experiencing lower wait times to cross."

Russia-Ukraine war: US Embassy in Kyiv provides options for Americans wishing to leave the war-hit country

Notably, the US embassy has also given warnings to its citizens and asked them to follow some key points while leaving Ukraine. US citizens in Ukraine have been asked to bring enough food and water for at least two days, along with extra batteries and power banks for mobile phones.

US nationals have also been asked to bring along "hard copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports [even if expired], any other identification)"

"Don't rely on cell phones and computer batteries, and book accommodations before arrival, as many hotels near the borders, are already booked," the statement read.

The American embassy in Ukraine has also asked its citizens traveling into Moldova by land from Ukraine to avoid the Transnistria region and cross into Moldova either from the north or south of the region. Notably, the US embassy has strictly asked its citizens to not travel to Belarus and Russia "due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, the Russian military attack on neighbouring Ukraine, and in view of the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine."

Russia-Ukraine war

The situation in Ukraine continues to worsen as Russian forces continue to invade several parts of the country. On Friday, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) announced that Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant after fighting a fierce gun battle.

The Russian forces also seized a TV broadcasting tower in the southern city of Kherson on Friday, which has now raised concerns about Russia spreading misinformation across the city. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on eight prominent Russian oligarchs with close ties to President Vladimir Putin and slapped additional penalties on Russia for launching an attack on Ukraine.

Image: AP