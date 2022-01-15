BTS ARMY Congratulates Jimin For His Second Spot In Brand Reputation Ranking For Jan 2022

The South Korean boy band BTS' members have their own style and have been breaking group and individual records ever since their debut. The band has taken the world by storm with their quirky dance moves and tracks and is also topping some charts, other than Billboards'. BTS' Jimin recently bagged the second spot on the South Korean brand reputation ranking for January 2022 and the ARMY cannot stop themselves from celebrating.

Brand reputation ranking in K-pop is determined by the Korean Business Research Institute. In this list, the results are published through an analysis of the consumer participation, communication, media coverage and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members. This month's ranking was unveiled using the big data collected from December 15, 2021, to January 15, 2022. While 2PM's Lee Junho topped this month's list, it is BTS member Jimin, who has been trending on social media platform Twitter ever since the ranking was announced. Jimin bagged the second position with a brand index of 7,170,347 for the month.

All BTS members came in the top 15 of the ranking list despite being on a short break. Jin came fourth, while Jungkook bagged the sixth position. Suga came eighth, while V and RM bagged 10th and 11th positions respectively. J-Hope's rank in the list was 14th.

BTS fan ARMY celebrates Jimin's achievement

BTS ARMY never fails to celebrate every achievement or a happy moment from the lives of their beloved band's members. As Jimin debuted on the second position on the brand reputation ranking despite being on a break called for celebration, BTS ARMY is trending "Congratulations Jimin" on Twitter. A Twitter user highlighted Jimin's qualities and wrote, "Despite not being active he still remains at ranked 2 with the small gaps. This is what organic really means. Consistency. Congratulations Jimin!!" Another one called the singer "nation's favourite" and congratulated him for the achievement. The fan wrote, "He managed to get on 2 even after having zero solo activity and being in for months. That's on being the nation's favourite. Congratulations Jimin." Here are some more heartfelt notes for the singer from ARMY.

