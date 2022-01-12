BTS ARMY Trends 'We Love You Jimin' To Celebrate Park Jimin's 9 Years In The K-pop Band

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the biggest fanbases, known as the BTS ARMY, in the world. The band's fan ARMY never fails to celebrate every achievement or important day in its members' life. The band members are - RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga. As BTS member Jimin marked his ninth year in the band today, ARMY cannot stop itself from celebrating and expressing its love for the singer.

BTS first debuted with their album 2 Cool 4 Skool and the album's lead single No More Dream on June 12, 2013. Exactly five months before their debut, the band welcomed Jimin as their member and since then, January 12, is marked as the introduction day for Jimin. ARMY celebrates the day by posting several videos and photos of the singer and also writing heartfelt messages for him.

January 12, 2022, is the ninth anniversary of Jimin being a part of BTS. He is not only known for his ace singing and dancing skills, but also for his caring personality and dedicated work ethic. He has provided motivation and hopes to the ARMY ever since he joined the group. To show their appreciation for the singer, his fans are trending various hashtags on Twitter, including 'Happy 9 years with Jimin,' 'We love you Jimin,' and 'Jimin Jimin.'

ARMY pens heartfelt messages for Jimin

The social media platform Twitter saw a number of hashtags trending, all dedicated to the BTS member. A fan mentioned Jimin's qualities and how he is a dedicated member. the fans wrote, "9 years ago when Jimin introduced as BTS member, & from that day, we witnessed how he dedicated & persevere to fulfill his dreams, his exceptional talents & remarkable performance, hoping for more greatful years with JIMIN JIMIN." Another one shared a collage of photos of Jimin and wrote, "9 years apart. Same heart. Same dedication. Same beautiful soul. Thank you, Jimin." A Twitter user shared a video of Jimin from one of BTS' concerts. Jimin's melodious voice is clearly audible in the video. Sharing the clip the fan wrote, "Our JIMIN & his expressive and impressive crystal clear vocals add a gorgeous layer to all BTS songs. We are so proud of our singer."

