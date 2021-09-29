Last Updated:

BTS' ARMY Trends 'Protect Jungkook' As Singer Gets Accused Of Backdoor Advertising

The South Korean boyband BTS member Jungkook is receiving heaps of support after many accused him of practising backdoor advertising. Read more.

Fresh off the success of their collaboration with the band Coldplay on their latest track My Universe, South Korean boyband BTS is once again setting the internet ablaze. However, this time the fans are flooding the micro-blogging site to support the youngest member of the band Jungkook as he gets accused of practising backdoor advertising. The immense support has started an online campaign to save the singer from being falsely accused.

Jungkook accused of backdoor advertising

The accusations on the singer surfaced following his resignation from the post of president in his brother's company. According to a report from Korean outlet Biz Hankook, the singer was the internal director of his brother Jeon Jung-Hyun’s brand Six6uys. Established in May 2021, the young singer resigned from his post in September. Reportedly, the singer had taken to his social media to post a picture of him wearing a purple sweatshirt from the company which had resulted in his fans buying the apparel. 

BTS: ARMY trends 'Protect Jungkook'

After the accusations surfaced online, many loyal fans of the young singer were quick to defend him online. In no time, ARMY started trending the hashtag 'Protect Jungkook' on Twitter to support him. Many put forth their arguments over why the accusations are false while some were adamant that the singer was innocent. One user wrote, ''wait wait but Jungkook didn't say anything about the cloths he just wore his brother's cloths there is no proof of false advertisement i mean like really you just hatiting big time now #ProtectJungkook''

Some fans were quick to note that singer needs to be protected from false accusation by their company BigHit labels as they wrote, ''Bighit should protect their artists! This is really getting out of hand.antis hating him n defaming him 24/7 for no reason. And no actions are taken.we have had enough. @BIGHIT_MUSIC  PROTECT JUNGKOOK!''. Another fan wrote, ''WHAT!!! can't he even use his own brother's Product?? guys let him be how he is Armys Save our baby Kook''

On the work front, the band recently collaborated with the British rock band Coldplay for their latest track My Universe. They also delivered an energetic performance at the Global Citizen Live concert.

Image: AP

