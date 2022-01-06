BTS: RM, Jin, Jungkook Fail At Jimin's Warm-up Exercise, Compare It To 'helicopter'; Watch

The official YouTube channel of BANGTANTV often shares some behind-the-scenes videos of the South Korean boy band BTS as BANGTAN BOMB. The channel recently shared yet another video of the boy band performing Jimin's warmup exercise. While the boys were preparing for an event, Jimin helped them loosen up with his special warmup, which RM compared to a helicopter.

BANGTANTV dropped another BANGTAN BOMB this Wednesday, January 5, 2021, which saw BTS members involved in practising Jimin's warm-up exercise. The video began with BTS member Jimin showing off some of his moves to Jungkook while he laughed. Later, Jin and Jungkook were sanding while RM and Jimin were sitting on chairs in a circle. Jimin suddenly said, "Hey try doing this. It really helped me loosen up." RM intervened and asked "Do what?" when Jungkook burst into laughing.

BTS members try Jimin's warm-up exercise

Jimin stood up and began showing his hand warm-up to RM. He pinned both of his arms slowly at first and then increased the speed. An impressed RM laughed and then asked, "What is that, a helicopter?" Jin added that if they filmed it, Jimin's hands looked like moving backward.

All four members began trying the exercise and seemingly had a fun time practising it. As RM sped up his exercise, Jin told him, "Namjoon stop before you hit your face." Jimin further commented on his hand movement and said, "You keep pounding your chest." RM responded, "Because my face kept going backwards."

Jimin continued the exercise while Jungkook shot a video of him on his phone. Jungkook asked Jimin to go faster when Jimin came towards him and Jin to watch the video. The three of them had a good laugh while Jungkook again tried doing the warmup. Jimin then seemingly gave his best performance when Jin and Jungkook laughed as the illusion made Jimin's hands move backwards.

Meanwhile, the boy band is on a break as they have never taken one during the holidays since their debut. The band flew back to South Korea after their concerts in LA. While the band is on a break, they are currently releasing their artist-made collection.

Image: Twitter/@rmnewsdata/@wumiakas2