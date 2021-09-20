BTS At UNGA: All About The Band's ‘Permission To Dance’ Performance At The Event

The famous and much-loved K-Pop boy band BTS had the opportunity to perform and speak at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday. BTS accompanied the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in to the General Assembly. BTS impressed their fans and music lovers with their performance on the chart-topping number, Permission to Dance.

Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V wowed listeners with their performance of their chartbuster number, Permission to Dance. They donned black and white suits and ties and showed off their synchronised choreography to the much-loved foot-tapping number. The group's performance had the BTS ARMY going gaga over the group in the live comments section of the stream of the United Nations General Assembly. Permission to Dance is one of the much-loved songs by the group and it crossed over 177 million views on YouTube. Permission to Dance is BTS’s fifth song to hit No.1 on the Hot 100 after Dynamite, Savage Love with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, Life Goes On, and Butter.

BTS at United Nations General Assembly

At the United Nations General Assembly, which BTS attended for the third time, Jin spoke about how the pandemic changed the world. Other members of the band also spoke up and expressed how several concert tours and graduation ceremonies were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also shed light on climate change and spoke about youngsters are taking initiatives to change the future of the world and showed the BTS ARMY and other viewers that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. They also spoke about how the current generation is embracing change and making the most of the situation.

BTS bagged three awards at the 2021 VMAs-the Group of the Year Award, Song of Summer and the Best K-Pop Award at MTV Video Music Awards. The K-Pop group was also nominated in other categories such as the Song of the Year for Dynamite and Best Pop, Best Editing, Song of Summer and Best Choreography for Butter.

Image: Twitter/@charts_k