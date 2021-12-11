Last Updated:

BTS Bags 'Worldwide Icon Of The Year' At 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards For 4th Time

The popular South Korean boyband BTS took home the biggest award of 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' at MAMA 2021 for the fourth consecutive year.

BTS

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit


From Korean to international, the popular South Korean boyband BTS has the tendency to take over award shows by sweeping some of the biggest awards of the year with their chart-topping songs. The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards in South Korea was no different as the band took home several awards including four Daesangs which are touted as the biggest and most prestigious awards of the ceremony.

The award ceremony also witnessed several K-pop groups like aespa, Enhypen, Brave Girls and more getting recognized for their music. 

BTS wins at Mnet Asian Music Awards

The Mnet Asian Music Awards was held at CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju city where fans witnessed BTS dominating all the categories they were nominated for. The band extended their record of winning the most Worldwide Icon of the Year at MAMA by bagging the award for the fourth consecutive time. Additionally, they also won the Song of the Year award for the third time for their Summer hit Butter. 

Moreover, BTS won the Artist of the Year award at MAMA 2021 extending their record of taking the award home for the sixth consecutive year. They also bagged the Album of the Year award for their album titled BE. This would mark the group's third time to sweep away all four major awards since 2019. 

As earlier confirmed by Sports Donga, the band did not attend the award ceremony due to their conflicting schedule. However, they did not disappoint their fans, called ARMY, as they sent a video message thanking them for their love and support. The band also talked about continuing to make music in the future to give hope to their fans who are going through difficult times.

ARMY congratulates BTS

The huge fandom were quick to get the band trending on Twitter as they poured in congratulatory wishes for them. One fan wrote, ''BE album by BTS is such a perfection from profound lyricism to wordplay, the artistry to concept from the vocals to the rap it was top tier, the album had the quality, the quantity and the criteria in winning Album Of The Year at MAMA, cry me a river while you're at it.'' Check out more reactions from the fandom on social media. 

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

Tags: BTS, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Worldwide Icon of the Year
