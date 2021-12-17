South Korean boy band BTS gave away some chartbusters and record-breaking shows throughout the year. The band even performed with some award-winning artists and collaborated on various tracks this year. As the video-sharing platform YouTube recently held an annual event, Escape 2021, to recollect all past trends, BTS gave a stunning Minecraft-ed performance on Butter and Permission To Dance.

BTS (Minecraft-ed version) performed in the finale of YouTube Escape 2021. Two days ago, the band announced they will perform at the event and also promised a surprise. The band gave the closing performance at Escape 2021 and thrilled their fans with their first-ever Minecraft-ed video. The video was created by Noxcrew, a creators' community from across the globe, known for their unique Minecraft. Watch BTS Minecraft performance here.

BTS members' new avatars

Ahead of their performance, YouTube gave BTS members' whole new Minecraft avatars. The avatars were all different from one another and reflected elements of each member of the band: Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. Sharing the avatars, YouTube's Instagram handle wrote, "@bts.bighitofficial is ready for ESCAPE 2021. are you?? play through the biggest global moments of 2021 ✨ & see @bts.bighitofficial in a whole new way in the finale."

Netizens react to BTS' Minecraft-ed performance

BTS has one of the largest fanbases in the entire world, known as ARMY. BTS' fan ARMY was nothing but thrilled seeing their Minecraft-ed performance. A Twitter user reacted to the video and wrote, "This BTS x Minecraft collab took me by surprise I thought I was dreaming or something assfghgsghnjl that's how out of everything I've." Another one wrote, "Okay that Minecraft version of @BTS_twt dance better than me hahaha and the performance was so cute." Here is how BTS fan ARMY reacted to their Minecraft skins and performance.

This BTS x Minecraft collab took me by surprise I thought I was dreaming or something assfghgsghnjl that's how out of everything I've — Y⁷• 🌻 (@sometimeshere_) December 17, 2021

Okay that Minecraft version of @BTS_twt dance better than me hahaha and the performance was so cute. 🥺💜 — 이차⁷ ♡ is saving her semester 🌟 (@urimagicshop7) December 17, 2021

Minecraft BTS is soo cute but what if, what if they would do that stage in real life? — Rayeee ⁷ ⟭⟬ (is ia📚) (@bangtanluv888) December 17, 2021

😂😂😂 i don't play minecraft, but i would definitely have made an account if i'd known about this event. — ᴮᴱSusy⁷ ∞ NO WESTERN VALIDATION, NO OPINION. (@SusyBangtans) December 17, 2021

Details about YouTube Escape 2021

YouTube surely knows how to say goodbye to a year and this year, the video-sharing platform went an extra mile to do so. The platform hosted a special live stream interactive event, titled Escape 2021, to recount the year. Several content creators joined the event and even celebrated several chartbusters. The 24-hour event took place from December 16 to 17, 2021.

Image: Twitter/@ankurcadet