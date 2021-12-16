BTS Members Get Their Own New Year Avatars Ahead Of YouTube's Escape 2021; See Here

South Korean boy band BTS is one of the most popular singing groups across the globe. The band took the entire world by storm with their quirky moves and chartbusters in no time. This year, they gave away some record-breaking tracks and music videos and will soon come together for an interactive session at YouTube Escape 2021. Ahead of the event, YouTube made some exciting new avatars for all seven members of the band.

Taking to their official social media handles, YouTube recently unveiled some amazing avatars of BTS members: RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. The avatars created by the video-sharing platform were inspired by the video game series Minecraft. BTS ARMY was thrilled to see their favourite musicians and expressed their excitement for YouTube Escape 2021.

What is YouTube Escape 2021?

YouTube surely knows how to end a year with a bang. The video-sharing platform is set to say goodbye to 2021 by remembering all the record breakers of the year. The platform is hosting a special live stream interactive event, titled ESCAPE 2021, to recount the year. It will take place from December 16 to 17, 2021. The event is essentially a replacement for YouTube Rewind. The platform used to end the year by releasing a video featuring all viral trends and popular content creators. This year the platform went the extra mile and panned to host a whole event with some interactive sessions with the creators.

BTS on YouTube Escape

About a day ago, the South Korean band announced they will join YouTube's New Year event. The team took to their Twitter handle and made the announcement. Sharing the link to the event, they wrote, "BTS is ready for ESCAPE2021, an interactive experience live streaming on @YouTube." They further asked their fans to join them. The band, who never forgets its fan ARMY, also promised a surprise at the event. YouTube recently announced that the and will join the event's finale and will appear in a whole different way.

#BTS is ready for #ESCAPE2021, an interactive experience live streaming on @YouTube. Join us & celebrate the year, with a few surprises along the way.



🗓 December 16-17, 2021



👀Set your reminder:

ENG: https://t.co/dMagxlBSvU

KOR: https://t.co/Jg3zj27Vd9 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the band is currently on a short break. After their concerts in LA, the band took a short break to celebrate the holiday season with their families. A statement released by Big Hit Music revealed the members did not celebrate the holidays with their families ever since their debut.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit