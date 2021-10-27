BTS Eyes Grammy With 'Butter', Chartbuster To Compete With Big Names For Nomination

BTS became the first K-pop band to receive a Grammy nomination last year. Can the popular Korean band go a step further this time?

The group has already set their sights on it, it seems. BTS have made their submisssion for the Grammys next year and there are not too many surprises. They have submitted their recent chartbuster Butter for the prestigious awards ceremony.

BTS submits Butter for Grammys 2022

As per a report by Billboard, BTS' Butter could be up against the big artists and their chartbusters at the Grammys next year. They have submitted Butter under the best group performance category.

Among the names that they are competing in the category are The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus for Without You, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with Mood, Lizzo and Cardi B’s Rumors, Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More.

The nominations are scheduled to be announced on November 23. The process is already underway, and the first round of voting is set to conclude on November 5 and fans would be excited to see if they get nominated for the second time in back-to-back yers.

Last year, they had also applied for the "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical," and "Album of the Year," categories for their album Map of the Soul: 7. However, the only nomination they received for Dynamite in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Not only did the Permission to Dance artists become the first Korean stars to be nominated at the Grammys, they also became the first to perform at the event. The star musicians gave an energetic display as they grooved to their hit Dynamite.

Butter has been one of the popular songs on the global charts, topping the Billboard Top 100 charts for multiple weeks. It also hit the million-mark in sales in the United States of America.

The song has reportedly reached the top 10 position in 30 countries. On YouTube, it has reached 594 million views in the span of just five months.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made headlines for their Permission to Dance concert recently, which was their first concert in a year.