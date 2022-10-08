Last Updated:

BTS Gives Memorable Performance At The Fact Music Awards; Takes Home Seven Trophies

BTS delivered a power-packed performance at The Fact Music Awards 2022 and also took home a total of seven trophies including the Daesang Award.

BTS

The South Korean boy band BTS surely had a successful night at The Fact Music Awards 2022. The band's members, who are currently focussing on their individual careers, came together in matching black tuxedos for the award ceremony and gave a power-packed performance. Not only did they make the audience groove to their tunes, but they also swept a total of seven awards. 

BTS delivered a power-packed performance at The Fact Music Awards 2022, which recently took place in Seoul. At the award ceremony, the band's members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin - arrived in black tuxedos and often took the stage for receiving all the awards for which they were nominated. The band performed on their latest hits, including Yet To Come, For Youth and more. 

Jin, BTS' eldest member, won the FAN N STAR Choice Award for Individual. During his award acceptance speech, he said, "Even seeing days like this as I live... those people have so much popularity, I'm getting an award like this. Thank you so much our ARMYs."

BTS' seven wins at TMAs

  • Daesang Award
  • Artist of the Year
  • Global Fan N Star Award
  • Fan N Star Choice Award for Individual - Jin
  • Fan N Star Choice Award Group
  • Idol Plus Popularity Award
  • Fan N Star Most Voted Award

According to allkpop.com, BTS' leader RM gave an award acceptance speech on the behalf of the entire musical group. During the speech, the K-Pop star said, "I saw so many cool artists ahead of us and I'm honestly not sure if we performed cooler and better than them. So I'm very humbled... but we try to think that this is a result of you showing love, gratitude, and genuine feelings for our performance for the past 10 years." Addressing the fan ARMYs across the world, RM said, "we wanna play with you, we wanna touch you, we wanna feel you. Thank you for all the love and support from out there. And we'll never let you down. Thank you love you, once again, big love."

