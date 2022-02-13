BTS Hints At World Tour In 2022; ARMY Excited For An Announcement Soon

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS is currently enjoying its break after the successful Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles last year. The band is also preparing for their next concert which will be held in the heart of South Korea, Seoul, this March. However, many fans are eager to know if the band is planning to have a world tour soon.

BTS to have world tour in 2022?

The official YouTube channel of the K-pop band dropped a video titled BTS @ 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball to show the behind-the-scenes of BTS' performance and practice at the event. Before heading to the stage, the band met a few reporters and answered questions. In one of the segments, the leader of the band, RM is seen asking his band members to 'blink thrice' if there is a world tour planned in 2022.

The seven-member band did not forget their goofy charm whilst answering the question as they started blinking at various paces. Main vocalist V can be seen blinking his eyes rapidly while J-Hope blinked twice and put his stylish red glasses back on. While their cryptic response did not give a solid answer to the fans, called ARMY, it was enough to fuel their excitement.

ARMY expresses excitement

The social media soon flooded with ARMY expressing their excitement over the possible world tour announcement this year. One fan wrote, ''i think a majority of my mental health issues would be solved with a BTS world tour and i can't be alone on this'' while another wrote, ''Y’ALL IF THIS AIN’T A WARNING TO US IDK WHAT IS…BTS WORLD TOUR 2022 IS COMING''

very sus they added this part mmm

BTS WORLD TOUR 2022 CONFIRMED!!?!(! pic.twitter.com/HlxvSS5pea — moonlit⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ (@moonlitgardn) February 12, 2022

Manifesting 2022 BTS world tour cuz….I am thinking of freebie and goodie bags inclusion already!!! Looking at manufactures options already! — 🌸Alice⁷ saw BTS in LA😭 (@Alice_0428) February 13, 2022

BTS WORLD TOUR 2022 pic.twitter.com/mQuzFmWrIn — ♡ hobiuary (@btsskills) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Jungkook broke multiple global records with his recent solo release, Stay Alive, produced by bandmate Suga. The track went on to top iTunes charts in over 93 regions across countries. Jungkook's OST for the band's webtoon titled 7FATES: CHAKHO also dethroned notable artists like Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj's positions on the US chart. Moreover, Stay Alive is accompanied by member V's Sweet Night on the UK iTunes chart.

