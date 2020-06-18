BTS-inspired 'Blue Sky' Production Begins; Makers To Cast Rookie Actors For The Series?

The upcoming Korean drama based on BTS Universe titled Blue Sky has begun its production process, claims a report published in a leading news daily. As per reports, the drama will include fictional aspects and the makers of the drama have already begun auditioning the actors to essay the roles. The report adds that the Big Hit Entertainment announced the production of a drama, which will put forth the story of seven boys who meet for the first time and create the BTS Universe.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are reportedly planning to cast a fresh bunch of talents for the series and have confirmed Kim Jae Hong for the director's position. According to the reports, the drama is currently being carried out in top secrecy with only a portion of the script being revealed to the actors at the audition. The filming of the series is reportedly scheduled to begin in September, and the makers are eyeing OTT platforms for the series’ digital release. Reportedly, Blue Sky will modify a few details and the characters on the show will not feature the names of the BTS members.

Recently, Chorokbaem Media confirmed conducting auditions for leading and supporting actors for the new series. Adding to the same, the media house revealed they are also carrying out director meetings. However, the media house also confirmed that the plans for the next steps have not been decided yet. Meanwhile, Radiant and Old Miss Diary writer Kim Soo has been roped in to script the show.

All about BTS

BTS, popularly known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band, which was formed in 2010. Originally a hip hop group, BTS was signed under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. However, the band's claim to fame was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever and Wings, as the songs helped establish BTS' reputation as a socially conscious group. If the reports are to be believed, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7.

