BTS' Suga Surprises Fans With Guide Version Of Jungkook's 'Dear My Friend' From D-2

BTS rapper-singer Suga took the internet by surprise after he dropped his second mixtape titled D-2 after his 2016's mixtape Agust D. Comprising 10 tracks, Suga released the mixtape almost a week ago on May 22, 2020. The mixtape has been getting an overwhelming response and love from the fans across the globe.

BTS' Suga releases a guide version of 'Dear My Friend' by Jungkook

After four years, BTS' Suga surprised his fans by releasing yet another mixtape under his pseudonym AGUST D titled D-2 that features other artists like with RM, NiiHWA, Kim Jong Wan, and MAX. However, the rapper-singer had not talked about his mixtape in length until yesterday. Recently, Suga made a huge revelation that one of the tracks from the mixtape originally featured another BTS member, Jungkook. In a live stream yesterday, Suga spoke about D-2 in detail with his curious fans after he suddenly dropped his second mixtape.

During his interaction with fans, he revealed that one of his songs titled Dear My Friend from D-2 earlier featured his band member Jungkook's vocals. Although the official version of the song features NELL’s Kim Jong Wan singing in Korean, the guide version of the song was sung by Jungkook in English. The lyrics of the guide version read,

I’m in love, love to me / We got to love it, with you, with you / I’m in love, love to me / We got to love it, with you, with you / One living new sky that you beautiful / When I can fly gotta catch you to me / I’m in love, Love with me / We gotta love it, with you, with you / Love with you.

The original guide to 'Dear My Friend' was recorded by JK 🐰 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/o70o9LWLLv — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) May 28, 2020

Suga's D-2 marks several collaborations including one with BTS leader RM himself on the song Strange and the American singer Max on the track titled Burn It. In an interview released of his official YouTube channel, Suga opened up about how he decided to collaborate with multiple artists on his second mixtape. He said when he is composing and writing the melody, he somehow just knows which artist he wants on board for that particular track. Furthermore, he added saying if he cannot find anyone then he just sings it himself. However, D-2 has acquired several achievements within the first week itself including the No. 1 spot on iTunes for its title track Daechwita.

