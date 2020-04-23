BTS Members RM & J-Hope Indulge In Craft Work, Jungkook Surprises Fans During Live Session

South Korean group BTS has a huge fan following. BTS members even started the hashtag #BTS_Of_The_Day so that their fans can get a glimpse of their daily lives. BTS member RM revealed on social media that the band will be doing more live sessions during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep their fans entertained.

During Thursday's live session, BTS members RM and J-Hope had indulged in some art and craft. RM and J-Hope decorated the BTS lightstick which is popularly known as Army Bomb. Not only that, but the two of them also had a big surprise for their fans.

The youngest member of the Korean band, Jungkook, had not done a live session with the fans for a long time. But fans were surprised when he appeared during RM and J-Hope's live session. Reportedly, the last time Jungkook did a live session with his fans was about 10 months ago.

Here is a look at the picture posted on the official Twitter account of BTS

The caption of the picture translates to "The crafting of 27-year-olds". Here is another video from the live session that went viral on the internet.

BEHIND THE TWEET



One ARMY commented "it's our 8 year old daughter's <crafting> skills" during the live and Namjoon and Hoseok lost it.. they're referring to that comment in this tweet!pic.twitter.com/UM0Wyo4mfw — Sel⁷ & Romi⁷ & Bub⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 23, 2020

BTS leader and rapper RM, during the live session, told his fans that the band members are working on their next album and are also planning to release it soon. The band recently dropped their recent album Map Of The Soul: 7 in February. On the other hand, BTS's Japanese album is also set to release soon.

